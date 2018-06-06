Calipari's daughters ask fans for suggestions for their Father's Day columns

Kentucky men's basketball Coach John Calipari might get a little more than he bargained for on Father's Day this year.
Erin Calipari, his eldest daughter, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she and her sister would be writing Father's Day columns for their dad's website, CoachCal.com, and she solicited suggestions for possible topics.
"So @MeganteCalipari and I are going to write columns for Father’s Day for @CoachCalDotCom," Erin Calipari tweeted on her account, @TheErinCalipari. "What Dad things do you want to hear about?
As fans chimed in, Megan Calipari offered some vivid memories.
"You guys it’s going to get so weird," Megan Calipari tweeted. "I can tell you all about the time he took our German Shepard for a walk while riding a bike. Because you’ll never guess what happened next."
Most embarrassing moment in public?
"One time while coaching at Memphis he demonstrated how to dive for a ball. On the floor. In a suit. During a game." Megan Calipari said.
Thinking on it again after another question, Megan offered: "He didn’t drive us to school often, but when he did he made us give him a kiss in front of all of our friends and then would tell “I love you” across the school yard and we couldn’t even pretend like we didn’t know him because he was on tv all the time."
While they often like to poke fun at their dad, they are also two of his staunchest defenders online. Erin Calipari's takedown of a troll at a bar last year even drew a public apology.
Father's Day is June 17.
