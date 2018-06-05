Here's why this skilled Miami Hurricanes receiver is leaving the football program

It's pretty simple, and kudos to University of Miami coach Mark Richt, who has a group of 2018 receivers that would make any coach envious, for saying Tuesday why wide receiver Dayall Harris is leaving the football program.
Said Richt in a written release: "Dayall and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this summer and pursue opportunities for more playing time at another school. We wish him all the best in his future plans."
Harris will be a redshirt senior this coming season and can transfer as a graduate transfer and play immediately.
Despite being talented, Harris would have had an uphill battle getting on the field for substantial playing time in 2018, as UM's receiving corps is stacked with some amazing talent, including five-star newcomer Mark Pope and other young standouts, such as freshman Brian Hightower, freshman Dee Wiggins, freshman Marquez Ezzard, redshirt freshman Evidence Njoku, sophomore Mike Harley, sophomore Jeff Thomas and veterans Ahmmon Richards, Darrell Langham and Lawrence Cager.
Harris, a friendly and upbeat player, had early challenges at UM, having been suspended three games for violation of team rules in late September 2017. He finished his UM career with 19 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. He came to UM before the 2016 season as a transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in his hometown of Jackson, Miss, via his true freshman season (no game action) at Ole Miss.
"I would like to thank my Hurricanes teammates and coaches for all of their help and support during my time here,'' Harris said. "I am proud to be getting my degree from Miami and I'm excited to see what the future holds for me.''
