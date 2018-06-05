Three-star recruit announces top seven and commit date. Did UCF make the cut?

Consensus three-star wide receiver Yusuf Terry made two announcements in less than 24 hours.
First, Terry, who is from Philadelphia, trimmed his list of potential college football suitors to seven.
Then he announced he's committing July 11.
One of the leading candidates to secure his talent is UCF.
The Knights are listed, along with Rutgers and West Virginia, as the likely destination for Terry, according to the 247 Sports.
Terry has 16 offers, including several Power 5 offers. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver picked up a UCF offer in February. The Knights do not have any wide receiver commits for the 2019 class yet.
Terry is rated the 69th-best wide receiver for the Class of 2019, according to 247 Sports.
