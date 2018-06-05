A four-star safety has named his top 5 schools. Did the LSU Tigers make his list?

Four-star safety Trikweze Bridges (Lanett, Alabama) named Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State as his top five schools on Tuesday. The four-star appears to have narrowed his choices down after having received 22 total offers up to this point.
Bridges is the 14th-best player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Per the same rankings, he is also the 27th-best safety in the Class of 2019.
LSU originally offered Bridges on Feb. 28, two days after the Seminoles offered the 6-3, 175-pound Bridges. Bridges has taken unofficial visits to Florida State on March 26 and April 15 but has not yet visited either of his four finalists, per 247.
Bridges’ announcement adds to a promising week on the recruiting front for LSU. On Monday, Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 1 cornerback in the country, announced he will choose between the Tigers, Texas and Florida on June 20.
