The nation’s top cornerback, an LSU Tigers priority, announces his commitment date

Five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Baton Rouge, La.) has set his commitment date. The 6-foot, 193-pound Stingley announced on Twitter he will commit to one of his three finalists — LSU, Texas and Florida — at 2:30 ET on June 20, after which he will shut down his recruitment.
Stingley is the highest-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The same ranking system also has Stingley as the second-best player from Louisiana and the No. 17 overall prospect in the Class of 2019.
Stingley committed to LSU before his sophomore year at Dunham School before re-opening his recruitment that spring. Stingley told SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman last month that the Tigers were leading in his recruitment.
“Whenever I go to practices or games, the main thing they show me is the depth chart at corner and the need for that,” Stingley said. “When we got on that topic, they told me I’m the perfect guy to come right in and be that guy for them.”
Stingley also told Spiegelman the Tigers don’t need to change anything in how they're recruiting him.
“We’ve been building a relationship for three years,” Stingley said. “We don’t need to talk every day and that’s fine because of how long we’ve been talking. I like how [LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond] goes about things. He’s calm and collected. He’s taught me a lot about life off the field and those lessons go a long way.”
