This three-star defensive end recruit commits to Mississippi State

Three-star strong-side defensive end Jack Harris (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) committed to Mississippi State on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound Harris chose to stay in state over offers from schools such as Indiana, Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss.
Harris visited Mississippi State on the Bulldogs’ Junior Day in January and came away impressed with what the experience, specifically defensive coordinator Bob Schoop.
“I like Shoop a lot,” Harris told The Clarion Ledger after the visit. “He’s a lot like Joe Moorhead — he wants to run more of a 4-3 defense so we will have more end rushers for the passer.”
Harris’ high school head coach, Oak Grove’s Drew Causey, spoke highly of one of the Bulldogs’ latest additions to their upcoming class.
“He’s the one guy we’ve got that we can kind of move around,” Causey told The Clarion Ledger. “He can play with his hand on the ground. He can play outside linebacker. He helps us be able to be very multiple on defense. He is an extremely hard worker. Everything he does, he gives great effort.”
Harris is the 12th commit in Mississippi State’s Class of 2019. He is the sixth in-state commit for the Bulldogs and the team’s four defensive end commit.
