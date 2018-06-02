Former Georgia, Cleveland running back offers advice to Browns rookie Nick Chubb

Former Georgia and Alabama State running back Isaiah Crowell spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Cleveland. Now that he’s moved on, he has some advice for the Georgia running back who’s taken his place.
Crowell returned to his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday to host a youth football camp. Crowell was asked what advice he would give Browns rookie Nick Chubb, the former Georgia running back that Cleveland drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
“I’d tell him to just run hard. It’s a tough division,” Crowell said. “He can get it done. I know he’s talented. He’s very capable of having a big year this year.”
Chubb enters the NFL after a four-year run at Georgia in which he rushed for 4,769 yards despite suffering a significant left injury six games into his sophomore season. He’s now part of a Browns backfield that includes former San Francisco 49er Carlos Hyde and fourth-year running back Duke Johnson.
Crowell learned firsthand the challenge of being a Browns running back. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014 then established himself as the team’s top back. In four seasons with the team, he rushed for 3,118 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
Crowell signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the New York Jets this offseason. Although he’s no longer with the Browns, Crowell said he looks back fondly on his time with the team.
“It was good. I have nothing negative to say about Cleveland,” Crowell said. “They were the first team to give me an opportunity, so I thank them. I’m just trying to capitalize on my future.”
