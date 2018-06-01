Kentucky tied to two of the nation's top college running backs, according to publication

Kentucky's Benny Snell and Kentucky native Damien Harris each figure prominently in a ranking of the nation's top 50 running backs for 2018 published by AthlonSports.com.

Snell, the Southeastern Conference's leading returning rusher, has a chance to set a number of UK records this year. The 5-foot-11, 223-pound soon-to-be junior from Westerville, Ohio, gained 1,333 yards and had 19 touchdowns last season.

He's ranked as the No. 12 back on Athlon Sports' early power rankings. Athlon Sports releases one of college football's leading preseason publications each year.

"With Kentucky's offense breaking in a new quarterback, Snell should expect another heavy workload in 2018," Athlon's Steve Lassan writes.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Alabama running back Damien Harris is coming back for his senior season after back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns with the Crimson Tide. Butch Dill AP Photo

Harris, a 5-11 product of Madison Southern High School in Berea has gained 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons despite splitting time in Alabama's talented backfield. Returning for his senior season and a possible third national title ring for his career, Harris could have his best year yet. He ranks as the No. 8 back on Athlon's list.

"The Kentucky native has yet to eclipse more than 20 carries in a contest but that could change in 2018 with Bo Scarbrough leaving for the NFL," Lassan writes.