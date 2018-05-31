The kickoff times for Tennessee's first two home games have been set by ESPN. Both will be day games.
The kickoff times for Tennessee's first two home games have been set by ESPN. Both will be day games. Wade Payne AP Photo

Kickoffs set for SEC football's first three weeks. See when Tennessee will play.

By Jared Peck

May 31, 2018 06:23 PM

ESPN has announced the dates and times for the opening three weeks of the Southeastern Conference football schedule, and Tennessee's two home kickoffs in that group will both be during the day.

The Volunteers open the season against West Virginia in a neutral-site game at Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 1. That game will be televised by CBS at 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee's home opener at Neyland Stadium is against East Tennessee State at 4 p.m. Sept. 8. That game will be aired on the SEC Network.

Next, Tennessee hosts UTEP at noon Sept. 15, also on the SEC Network.

The remainder of Tennessee's game times will be announced at later dates.

Southeastern Conference schedule

DATETIME (ET)GAMENETWORK
Thu, Aug 30 8:30 p.m.Northwestern State at Texas A&MSEC Network
Sat, Sept 1NoonOle Miss vs. Texas Tech (Houston)ESPN




Coastal Carolina at South CarolinaSEC Network


3:30 p.m.Washington vs. Auburn (Atlanta)ABC




Austin Peay at GeorgiaESPN




Central Michigan at KentuckyESPNU


4 p.m.Eastern Illinois at ArkansasSEC Network




UT Martin at MissouriSEC Network Alternate


7:30 p.m.Stephen F. Austin at Miss. StateESPNU




Charleston Southern at FloridaSEC Network




Middle Tennessee at VanderbiltSEC Network Alternate


8 p.m.Alabama vs. Louisville (Orlando)ABC
Sun, Sept 27:30 p.m.LSU vs. Miami (Arlington)ABC
Sat, Sept 8NoonMiss. State at Kansas StateESPN




Nevada at VanderbiltSEC Network


3:30 p.m.Arkansas State at AlabamaESPN2


4 p.m.East Tennessee State at TennesseeSEC Network




Southern Illinois at Ole MissSEC Network Alternate


7 p.m.Clemson at Texas A&MESPN




Southeastern Louisiana at LSUESPN2/ESPNU




Wyoming at MissouriESPN2/ESPNU


7:30 p.m.Kentucky at FloridaSEC Network




Alabama State at AuburnSEC Network Alternate
Sat, Sept 15NoonUTEP at TennesseeSEC Network




Murray State at KentuckySEC Network Alternate


4 p.m.Colorado State at FloridaSEC Network




North Texas at ArkansasSEC Network Alternate


7 p.m.Alabama at Ole MissESPN


7:15 p.m.Middle Tennessee at GeorgiaESPN2


7:30 p.m.Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&MSEC Network




Louisiana Lafayette at Miss. StateSEC Network Alternate




Marshall at South CarolinaESPNU
Thu, Nov 227:30 p.m.Mississippi State at Ole MissESPN

