Are kids wasting time playing Fortnite? Well, they can get a college scholarship now.

The Fortnite craze is now entering the college sports world.
The battle royale video game isn't just something to do in a college student's free time. Rather, it can be a pathway to a scholarship.
Ashland University, located in Ashland, Ohio, is the first school to offer a Fortnite scholarship. Twenty-two year old Louisville, Kentucky, native Devin Sharp was awarded a Fortnite scholarship.
"Honestly, I'm still in shock," Sharp told ESPN.
ESPN reported Sharp transferred to Ashland from Eastern Kentucky after a year off from school, when he "searched 'Fortnite news' on Google and was surprised to find a university in Ohio offering a Fortnite scholarship."
Epic Games, the developer for Fortnite, announced last week it will invest $100 million for Fortnite competitions throughout the 2018-19 gaming calendar.
Ashland is one of 66 colleges and universities that is a part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). The NACE was founded in 2016.
Fortune reported Ashland's plan to start its new eSports program for the fall of 2018.
