UCF football fans aren't happy with Vegas Golden Knights fans. Here's why.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights held an elaborate pregame show for its fans that was no different than previous playoff series this season.
However, when the national anthem was sung, Vegas fans drew the ire of a college football fan base thousands of miles away.
In Orlando, home of the University of Central Florida Knights, fans shout in unison, "Knight instead of night," during the "gave proof through the night," portion of the anthem.
It's a UCF tradition, and Vegas hockey fans did the exact same thing for Game 1 on Monday.
Those UCF fans watching reacted on social media. Here's a sample, with some responses about the disdain for Vegas using the anthem twist:
The Orlando Sentinel reported the tradition of shouting "Knights" started early in the football program's history, which began in 1979.
Fan bases of a particular team shouting in unison at a phrase or word during the national anthem isn't new. Baltimore Orioles fans have long shouted "Oh" during the "O, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave," part of the anthem. Washington Capitals fans yell "Red," during the "rockets' red glare," part.
