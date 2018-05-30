Watch: Former LSU Tigers coach Les Miles reenacts these 3 classic movie scenes

Since being fired by LSU in September 2016, former Tigers coach Les Miles has traded his playbooks for movie scripts. With a focus now on a post-coaching acting career, Miles showed off his acting chops in a new video.
Miles demonstrated his acting skills in a video with AL.com that was released Wednesday. Along with answering questions about his foray into acting, Miles reenacted scenes from the 1991 horror-thriller “Silence of the Lambs,” the 1972 crime film “The Godfather” and the 1996 sci-fi film “Independence Day.”
Miles explained to AL.com the origins of what seems an odd profession change for the national championship-winning football coach.
“I’ve been a great fan of movies,” Miles said. “Our family is a movie-going family. We would always talk about the movie after we left. We would say the best things, the worst things, if it was worth the cost of attendance. We would critique the movie extensively.
“When I was an assistant coach, I would travel a lot in recruiting. I would sit next to somebody [on a plane], and I would ask them what they did, where they were going, about their family. I was basically shopping careers. Like I said, I’ve had a lot of life experiences, and I think that I could be an asset on a movie set telling a story.”
Miles has three film credits under his belt at this point. He played Oklahoma Scout No. 1 in the 2014 sports drama “When the Game Stands Tall,” a uniformed police officer in the 2017 horror-thriller “Camera Obscura” and Nelson in the 2018 drama “Angry Men.” The third film, which is about the Challenger explosion, is set to be released on New Year's Eve 2018, according to IMDB.
As Miles told AL.com, the difficulty of acting was a huge draw for the 64-year-old.
“Anytime you take lines and you have to make them communicate at a very high level, that’s a challenge,” Miles said. “I think I’m challenged by the preparation, I’m challenged by the moment delivering the lines with emotion and insight to the situation that’s going on. Who am I really speaking to?
“Certainly, I have a lot to pick up and learn. I’m enjoying it, so as long as I can contribute and be a part of some really quality projects, I like my acting … I guess you could call it career.”
