Kentucky baseball team fails to qualify for NCAA Tournament field

The University of Kentucky baseball team was denied a bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
The Wildcats, who finished 34-22 overall and 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference, were a victim of their sub-.500 league record, Ray Tanner, the chairman of the tournament selection committee, said during the ESPNU broadcast revealing the bracket.
Ten teams from the SEC, including Texas A&M with an identical 13-17 conference record to Kentucky's but a 39-20 overall mark, were awarded spots in the tournament.
Louisville and Morehead State also claimed spots in the field.
Click here to view the complete bracket.
This story will be updated.
Comments