Florida Southern College outfielder makes surreal catch to save baseball game

Florida Southern College Moccasins baseball player Christian Maglich made arguably the save of the season to help secure a win for the Moccasins over Tampa on Tuesday, May 22.
Florida Southern College Moccasins via Storyful
USF football team will get to practice indoors

USF

USF football team will get to practice indoors

University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Football

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Former Florida, South Carolina, and Duke football coach Steve Spurrier talks with reporters during his visit to his old stompin' grounds in Durham, North Carolina.

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

National

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.