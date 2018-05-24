Florida Southern College outfielder makes surreal catch to save baseball game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
Watch as SC State's Ty Solomon describes the moments before he collapsed during a game against NC State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Solomon was revived by a team trainer and EMS personnel using CPR and a defibrillator.
University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.