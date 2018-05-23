Report: Louisville ordered to turn over documents regarding stripper scandal

The University of Louisville has been ordered to perform a "diligent search" and turn over documents a judge says it "willfully withheld" from an open records request regarding the escort scandal that cost the men's basketball program its 2013 national title.
In a story reported by Jason Riley of WDRB.com, Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett ordered the university to turn over the communications sought and pay the court costs of Dr. Peter Hasselbacher, founder and president of the Kentucky Health Policy Institute who was backed by the American Civil Liberties Union in seeking the documents.
Attorney General Andy Beshear ruled in 2016 that the university had violated the state Open Records Act, but U of L filed suit seeking a judge's ruling on the matter in response.
Hasselbacker sought documents believed held by then-U fo L president James Ramsey and used to make the determination that the men's basketball team would sit out of the 2016 NCAA Tournament as a self-imposed sanction after its internal investigation into the Katina Powell escort party scandal.
