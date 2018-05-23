Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) and offensive lineman Rick Leonard celebrate Patrick's touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tallahassee on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
The NCAA released Academic Progress Rates, but what does it mean for Florida schools?

By Jason Dill

May 23, 2018 04:31 PM

The NCAA released APR (academic progress rates) for the 2016-17 academic year on Wednesday.

It was good news for the University of Central Florida, University of South Florida and Florida State University.

UCF's football program, along with men's golf, rowing, women's tennis and volleyball, rank as the best APR among Florida schools. UCF set a program record with a four-year average of 988. A perfect APR is 1,000, and the measure tracks academic progress for athletes using graduation, retention and eligibility during a four-year period.

Teams must attain a multi-year score more than 930 to stay eligible for championships.

FSU's football program was the lowest ranked among any Power 5 football team during Jimbo Fisher's tenure with the Seminoles.

However, the Noles saw a rise in APR with football. FSU had a 918 APR the previous academic year, before raising it to 966 in the data the NCAA released Wednesday.

FSU's multi-year APR for football is 941, a jump from 939. Florida's multi-year APR is 977 and Miami's is 964.

USF saw 16 of its programs post an APR of 952 or better for a third straight year. The Bulls football program posted a multi-year APR of 960.

