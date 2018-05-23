Mississippi head coach Matt Luke looks at the replay of a play on the video board in the final minutes of their NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Texas A&M won 31-24
Mississippi head coach Matt Luke looks at the replay of a play on the video board in the final minutes of their NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Texas A&M won 31-24 Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
Mississippi head coach Matt Luke looks at the replay of a play on the video board in the final minutes of their NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Texas A&M won 31-24 Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo

College Sports

Ole Miss defensive line commit announces a change of plans

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

May 23, 2018 03:10 PM

Defensive end commit Jamond Gordon (Meridian, Mississippi) announced he was decommitting from Ole Miss on Tuesday. Gordon had committed to the Rebels on Oct. 18.

Gordon (6-4, 275 pounds) is considered a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking. Gordon has six offers at this point, including from Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Upon Gordon’s decommitment, OMSpirit.com’s David Johnson and Varsitypreps.com’s Demetric Warren have predicted Gordon will go to Auburn.

After Gordon’s decommitment, Ole Miss has 12 commits in the Class of 2019. Three-star Tariqious Tisdale (Northwest Mississippi JUCO) becomes the Rebels’ only strong-side defensive end commit in the upcoming class.

  Comments  