One publication predicts College Football Playoff teams - including a perfect season

The countdown until the start of the 2018 college football season is down to double-digit days as of Wednesday. With the offseason still in full swing, college football publications have begun releasing their predictions for the coming fall.
Athlon Sports has released its SEC conference predictions for the coming year as well as their playoff predictions and their projected final rankings for the season. The magazine has two SEC teams in the four-team College Football Playoff and has six teams from the conference in their final Top 25.
Their projected conference standings are as follows:
SEC West
1. Alabama (13-0 overall, 8-0 SEC)
2. Auburn (10-2, 6-2)
3. Mississippi State (9-3, 5-3)
4. Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3)
5. LSU (7-5, 4-4)
6. Ole Miss (5-7, 1-7)
7. Arkansas (5-7, 1-7)
SEC East
1. Georgia (12-1, 8-0)
2. Florida (8-4, 5-3)
3. South Carolina (7-5, 4-4)
4. Missouri (7-5, 3-5)
5. Kentucky (6-6, 3-5)
6. Tennessee (5-7, 2-6)
7. Vanderbilt (4-8, 1-7)
Based on the standings, Athlon Sports has Alabama defeating Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.
Athlon Sports has its four playoff teams: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. The magazine has Alabama defeating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and Clemson topping Georgia in the Orange Bowl, with Alabama beating Clemson in the national championship game.
The publication also has its top 25 rankings, although it is unlike most preseason magazines. Athlon Sports’ top 25 is not a preseason ranking, instead a projection of how the teams will finish the season.
Six SEC schools are in the top 25: Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 3, Auburn at No. 7, Mississippi State at No. 14 and Texas A&M at No. 25.
