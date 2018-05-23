New commitment aims to 'change the culture of kickers' at Alabama

Alabama went a long way trying to resolve its much-discussed kicking issues by landing a top-ranked kicking prospect Wednesday morning, and he's a homegrown product.
Will Reichard, the No. 1 kicking prospect according to Rivals.com and No. 2 according to the 247Sports.com Composite Index, announced on Twitter on Wednesday he's chosen Alabama over offers from five other schools, including Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.
"I am ready to step up to this challenge and change the culture of kickers at Alabama. God Bless and Roll Tide!" the three-star Hoover, Ala., product said.
Alabama's field goal kicking problems are probably exacerbated by the team's overall success, making its misses seem worse because Alabama plays in huge games en route to national titles. The four misses in the 2011 regular season 9-6 loss against No. 1 LSU as the No. 2 team is one of the most glaring examples. The "Kick 6" against Auburn in the 2013 Iron Bowl might be the worst.
“If he was in the Class of 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020, he would still be the No. 1 kicker in the country,” Chris Sailer, a former pro kicker who now runs an acclaimed kicking camp, told SECCountry.com. Sailer has trained Reichard since sixth grade. “He’s that good. If I brought him to any campus of where my current college starters are, they would be fearful of their job if Will came to compete. I will go a step further. I even believe you could put him in an NFL camp right now. He’s that good. He’s ready for the next level.
