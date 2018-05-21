After dominating in the regular season, Florida baseball ran away with All-SEC honors

After winning the SEC regular-season championship for the second consecutive year, the Florida Gators came out on top again Monday when the conference announced its annual awards.

Kevin O'Sullivan was named the SEC Coach of the Year, Brady Singer was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year and third baseman Jonathan India was named the SEC Player of the Year.

O'Sullivan led the Gators to a 41-15 record and 20-10 mark in conference play during the 2018 season. It's O'Sullivan's third conference coach of the year honor, with the others coming in 2010 and 2014.

Singer served as the Gators' Friday-night starter and was steady all season. He closed the regular season with a 10-1 record with a 2.25 ERA over 13 games. He struck out 92 batters and walked just 18 in 88 innings while holding opponents to a .186 batting average. Singer is the third pitcher in program history to be named SEC Pitcher of the Year, joining Logan Shore (2016) and Justin Hoyman (2004).

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

India, a Coral Springs native, is having a career year at the plate. The junior leads the conference in slugging percentage (.730), on-base percentage (.506) and walks (45). His .365 batting average, 55 runs scored and 16 home runs rank third in the league. India is the third player in Florida history to be named SEC Player of the Year, joining Mike Zunino (2011) and Matt LaPorta (2005 and 2007).

The Gators also had a league-high four players earn All-SEC first-team honors, with catcher JJ Schwarz and closer Michael Byrne joining India and Singer on that list. Outfielder Wil Dalton and pitcher Jackson Kowar earned second-team accolades. India was also named to the conference's all-defense team.

Florida now prepares for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. As the No. 1 seed, the Gators will begin play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against either No. 8 LSU or No. 9 Mississippi State. After that, it's the NCAA Tournament, during which the Gators will hope to repeat as national champions.