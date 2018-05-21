Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon passes away. He led LSU to the 1958 national title

File- In this Dec. 8, 1959 file photo, Billy Cannon poses with the Heisman Trophy in New York. Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman Trophy for LSU in 1959 with a memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, died Sunday, May 20, 2018. He was 80. LSU said Cannon, the school’s only Heisman winner, died at his home in St. Francisville, La. The cause of death was not immediately known Jacob Harris, File AP Photo