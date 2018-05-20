Tennessee lands top junior college linebacker prospect

Tennessee bolstered its defense with a four-star commitment over the weekend by landing junior college standout Lakia Henry.
Henry a 6-foot-1, 227-pound inside linebacker prospect out of Vidalia, Ga., comes to the Vols as the No. 1 player at his position in the junior college ranks according to 247Sports.com's composite index. He's the No. 3 juco player overall.
Henry announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
"I would love to take the Time (sic) to say thank you for all the coaches that took there (sic) time and effort in recruiting me but I would gladly say that, after prayer and road running I am Committed (sic) to THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE," Henry tweeted.
Henry played one season for Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, amassing 110 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks, according to 247Sports.
He had offers from 15 schools, including Alabama, Nebraska, Miami, Kentucky and Louisville.
Last week, Henry told SECCountry.com that Tennessee was in the lead among his offers after visiting there.
“You know what it’s always going to be like when you go and visit a new school and see the facilities, coaches and stadium. It’s just going to catch your eye. Tennessee is No. 1 right now for sure. Then Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Texas are next," Henry said. "“It was crazy. I had really high expectations, but Tennessee exceeded my expectations. It was nice. I liked it.”
