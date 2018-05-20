Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds on Feb. 16, 2018, game at Peter Taylor Park in Hattiesburg against Mississippi State. The Golden Eagles will enter the Conference USA Tournament in Biloxi this week as the top seed after capturing the regular season title.
Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds on Feb. 16, 2018, game at Peter Taylor Park in Hattiesburg against Mississippi State. The Golden Eagles will enter the Conference USA Tournament in Biloxi this week as the top seed after capturing the regular season title. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds on Feb. 16, 2018, game at Peter Taylor Park in Hattiesburg against Mississippi State. The Golden Eagles will enter the Conference USA Tournament in Biloxi this week as the top seed after capturing the regular season title. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

College Sports

Southern Miss wins regular season, now has sights on tournament title in front of home crowd

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

May 20, 2018 12:12 PM

Southern Miss finished the week atop Conference USA and will head into this week's conference tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi as the No. 1 seed.

The Golden Eagles (23-6, 39-15) finished the regular season with a three-game series sweep of Marshall in West Virginia. USM won 10-2, 7-4 and 18-9, with the Thursday win ensuring Southern Miss of the conference regular season title.

The Conference USA Tournament opens Wednesday in Biloxi with FIU facing Florida Atlantic. Top-seeded Southern Miss will begin its quest to capture the regular season and conference tournament titles in the same year with a 4 p.m. game against No. 8 seed UAB.

The Golden Eagles swept the Blazers in conference play in April at Birmingham.

The Championship Game on Sunday, May 27 will be televised by CBS Sports Network, while all other games will be available on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app.

Watch Southern Miss pull off an 8-6-3-2 play and celebrate 3-2 win over Rice in the Conference USA title game in Hattiesburg. Patrick Mageepmagee@sunherald.com

Ole Miss captured the SEC West title over the weekend, taking two of three games from Alabama in Tuscaloosa by scores of 3-2, 0-3 and 10-8. The Rebels (18-12, 42-14) enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed when action gets under way in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday.

The Rebels will play Wednesday against the winner of the Kentucky-Auburn game played Monday. The games will be televised on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, finished the season strong with a sweep of SEC East champion Florida. The Bulldogs finished in a three-way tie for third place in the West Division after besting the Gators at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville by scores of 6-3, 12-4 and 13-6.

The No. 9 seed Bulldogs open SEC Tournament play on Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. game against No. 8 seed LSU. If the Bulldogs get past the Bayou Bengals, they will take on the Florida Gators for the fourth time in a week.

Kate Magandy can be reached at 228-896-2344 or @kmagandy

SEC standings

East Division

Conf

All

Florida

20-10

41-15

Georgia

18-12

37-17

South Carolina

17-13

32-22

Vanderbilt

16-14

31-24

Kentucky

13-17

34-21

Missouri

12-18

34-21

Tennssee

12-18

29-27





West Division

Conf.

All

Ole Miss

18-12

42-14

Arkansas

18-12

37-17

Auburn

15-15

37-19

LSU

15-15

33-23

Mississippi State

15-15

31-24

Texas A&M

13-17

36-19

Alabama

8-22

29-27

C-USA standings





Conf.

All

Southern Miss

23-6

39-15

Louisiana Tech

21-19

38-18

Florida Atlantic

19-8-1

36-15-1

Charlotte

17-13

31-22

UTSA

16-13

31-22

FIU

14-12

25-25

Rice

11-14-2

23-28-2

UAB

13-17

21-31

Middle Tennessee

12-17-1

27-27-1

WKU

11-18

21-31

Marshall

7-22

19-31

Old Dominion

7-22

15-37

  Comments  