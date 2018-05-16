Auburn wide receiver target makes his commitment decision

Four-star wide receiver Ramel Keyton (Marietta, Ga.) committed to Tennessee on Wednesday. The 6-3, 186-pound Keyton chose the Volunteers over Auburn, his only other finalist for his commitment.
Keyton is considered the 21st-best player in the Class of 2019, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking. The ranking also has Keyton as the 31st-best receiver in the class and the 188th overall recruit.
Keyton had taken several visits to Auburn during the past few years. He talked to SEC County’s Benjamin Wolk after his most recent on May 5 and discussed his takeaways as he planned to make his final decision.
“We really went into depth about growing up to be a man. We talked about managing family finances, how to prepare for the future, stuff like that,” Keyton told Wolk. “It’s about making me into a man, a better person, growing up. It’s not just about football with them. It’s about life. I just wanted to come down one more time and get a better feeling. Last time I was here, it was a long time ago, so I wanted to get a better feeling of it.”
Keyton also told Wolk that his relationship with the coaches would play a big role in his decision and that ultimately his decision would come down to the school he wanted to be at the most.
Auburn has seven commitments in its Class of 2019. George Pickens (Hoover, Alabama) remains Auburn’s only wide receiver commit.
Comments