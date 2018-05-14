The Florida State Seminoles continued an incredible NCAA tourney streak in this sport

Florida State's softball team capped yet another Atlantic Coast Conference championship over the weekend.
The Seminoles also learned they're the No. 6 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA tournament.
FSU's conference title was the program's fifth in a row, and it's the third consecutive year the Seminoles are a national seed for the NCAA tournament.
With that high of a seed, FSU's path to the Women's College World Series runs through Tallahassee. The Seminoles region consists of Jacksonville State (33-23), Auburn (40-15) and Kennessaw State (39-15).
The super regional pits the Tallahassee regional winner against the Baton Rouge regional winner. The Baton Rouge regional features LSU (41-14, seeded 11th), Fordham (33-21), Houston (36-20) and Louisiana (38-14).
If LSU and FSU emerge, it'll be a rematch of last year's super regional.
LSU knocked out FSU in three games in 2017.
The Seminoles last qualified for the Women's College World Series in 2016. FSU's last national title in softball was in 1982. The Tallahassee Regional begins Friday against Jacksonville State. A double elimination tournament, the regional concludes Sunday.
This season marks the 19th straight year the Noles are playing in the regional round of the NCAA softball tournament.
