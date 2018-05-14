Supreme Court lets states legalize sports betting in historic 6-3 decision

With a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that legalizing sports betting should be left up to each state.
USF football team will get to practice indoors

University of South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, unveiled plans for a USF Football Center to be located on campus. The $40 million project, will expand upon the Morsani Football Practice Complex and feature an 83,000-square foot indoor pract

Will Steve Spurrier coach again?

Former Florida, South Carolina, and Duke football coach Steve Spurrier talks with reporters during his visit to his old stompin' grounds in Durham, North Carolina.

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.