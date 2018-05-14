These two Florida State recruits were supposed to commit Sunday. Here's what happened

Two Florida State recruiting targets were supposed to announce their commitments Sunday.

That didn't happen, with the day coinciding with Mother's Day. So Sean Dollars tweeted late last week that he and high school football teammate Jeremiah Criddell were postponing their commitment decision until May 20.

Commitment has been postponed to May 20th have a good Mother’s Day! — Sean Dollars (@SeanDollars) May 10, 2018

Dollars, the country's No. 1 all-purpose running back on the 247 Sports' composite rankings, and Criddell, a consensus 4-star, are teammates at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.

Mater Dei are the defending national champions.

Florida State assistant coach Donte' Pimpleton is recruiting Dollars, who narrowed his list down to the Seminoles, Oregon, Washington, Southern California, Georgia and Nevada.

Criddell also has FSU, Oregon and Washington as finalists, while adding Oklahoma and Notre Dame to the mix.