NCAA Baseball Projections: Ole Miss makes a move, two new mid-majors on track to host

Ole Miss and Oregon State are among the college baseball teams making a slight jump in seeding this week in the NCAA tournament projections.
Oregon State (38-8-1) took two-of-three from Stanford while Ole Miss (39-13) is coming off an impressive sweep of Auburn. Oregon State moves up one spot in seeding to No. 3 and the Rebels jumps two spots to No. 6.
We also have significant changes among the mid-major programs that are projected to host regionals. UConn moves out while Stetson and Coastal Carolina move in.
There's no way that Stetson (40-11) gets left out as a regional host at this point thanks to a No. 7 RPI ranking. Stetson's 2,500-seat facility is a little on the small side, but that shouldn't prevent the Hatters from hosting in Deland, Florida.
Coastal Carolina (36-16) gets the final regional site as a No. 16 seed thanks to an impressive week that included a sweep of Little Rock and a win over North Carolina. The Chanticleers check in at No. 18 in RPI.
Gainesville, Fla.
1. Florida* (1)
2. Ohio State
3. Jacksonville
4. Quinnipiac
Stanford, Calif.
1. Stanford (2)
2. Indiana
3. Cal State Fullerton
4. Pepperdine
Corvallis, Ore.
1. Oregon State* (3)
2. Minnesota*
3. LSU
4. Nevada
Fayetteville, Ark.
1. Arkansas (4)
2. Oklahoma
3. Missouri State
4. Kent State
Chapel Hill, N.C.
1. North Carolina (5)
2. Kentucky
3. St. John's*
4. Wright State*
Oxford, Miss.
1. Ole Miss (6)
2. Southern Miss
3. Troy
4. Jackson State
Clemson, S.C.
1. Clemson* (7)
2. UCF
3. Vanderbilt
4. Baylor
Athens, Ga.
1. Georgia (8)
2. Tennessee Tech*
3. Michigan
4. Saint Louis
Durham, N.C.
1. Duke (9)
2. Dallas Baptist*
3. Illinois
4. Campbell
Tallahassee, Fla.
1. Florida State (10)
2. South Carolina
3. South Alabama
4. Navy*
Deland, Fla.
1. Stetson* (11)
2. South Florida
3. FAU
4. Yale*
Lubbock, Texas
1. Texas Tech (12)
2. UCLA
3. Louisiana Tech
4. Grand Canyon
Raleigh, N.C.
1. North Carolina State (13)
2. UConn
3. Northeastern
4. Coppin State
Stillwater, Okla.
1. Oklahoma State* (14)
2. Texas A&M
3. Arizona
4. Oral Roberts*
Austin, Texas
1. Texas (15)
2. Louisville
3. Houston*
4. Sam Houston State*
Conway, S.C.
1. Coastal Carolina* (16)
2. East Carolina
3. UNC-Greensboro
4. Hartford
