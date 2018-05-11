Miami Hurricanes and turnover chain fans, there's a new bobblehead just for you

The Miami Hurricanes' turnover chain quickly became a fan favorite last season. Fans bought replicas of the five-and-a-half pound, 36-inch "Cuban link" chain made of 10K gold with the Miami “U” hanging on the bottom.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition turnover chain-inspired bobblehead.

The bobblehead, which was produced by FOCO, depicts UM mascot Sebastian the Ibis in an orange Hurricanes football jersey throwing up "The U" with his hands and wearing a blinged-out turnover chain around his neck. It sells on the website for $40 with an $8 shipping fee.

"The Turnover Chain was one of the best stories in college football this past season, and it truly inspired a lot of players and energized Miami’s fan base,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a press release. “A bobblehead of Sebastian wearing the Turnover Chain is the perfect way for Miami fans across the country to celebrate their passion for Miami Football.”

The turnover chain made its debut in the season opener against Bethune-Cookman and quickly became an internet craze. The chain's purpose was to provide incentive for the Hurricanes defense to up its game.

It paid off. The Hurricanes recorded 31 turnovers last season, which led Power Five schools and tied for the third-most nationally with Memphis and Central Michigan. Wyoming out of the Mountain West Conference tallied a nation-leading 38 turnovers. The Hurricanes’ 31 forced turnovers were the most since forcing 35 in 2003.

And defensive coordinator Manny Diaz confirmed back in December that the turnover chain is here to stay, although it will likely have a few tweaks.

"You got one of the best things in college football," Diaz said. "I know our recruits would be disappointed. It may come back in a different version. We don’t know. It’s mysterious. We don’t really know what happens with it. We will see what develops with it. There is an old, white-bearded man that lives up on the mountain that talks to us about the chain midweek.”