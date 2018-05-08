There are plenty of celebrities heading to the Dick Vitale Gala. Here's why

The celebrity list for the annual Dick Vitale Gala, which raises money for pediatric cancer research to benefit the Jimmy V Foundation, was announced Tuesday.
The celebrities planned for the Friday night gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota represent various sports, from football to basketball and more.
All four men's basketball coaches that reached the NCAA Final Four this past season are on the list. That includes Villanova's Jay Wright, Michigan's John Beilein, Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser and Kansas' Bill Self.
Some other marquee names include Trey Burton, who threw the touchdown pass on the "Philly Special" play for the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl victory, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, NBA legend David Robinson, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart, former FSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and NBA point guard Charlie Ward and Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga.
