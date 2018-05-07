UCF Knights claim the 2018 national title. This ESPN analyst disagrees. Here's why

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy made a bold statement on his SiriusXM ESPN U radio show Monday.
McElroy said Power 5 teams — members of the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac 12 — would beat Group of 5 teams easily in a national championship football game.
Among the programs McElroy listed off from the SEC was Auburn.
The University of Central Florida, a member of the American Athletic Conference, defeated Auburn, 34-27, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this past season.
That didn't matter to McElroy, who is an ESPN college football analyst.
"Alabama would dust them," McElroy said. "So would Clemson, so would Georgia, so would all those teams. They would dust UCF if the national championship was on the line. And you know what? Auburn would, too."
UCF went 12-0 during the regular season in 2017, but was kept out of the College Football Playoff. A victory over an Auburn team that dealt the only regular-season losses to Alabama and Georgia, who met in the national championship game, gave UCF fuel to proclaim itself national champions.
The Knights even received a parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Alabama players, who won the national title over Georgia, have reacted on social media to UCF's claims.
Bo Scarbrough, a running back with Alabama last season that was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in April, tweeted a photo of a hand with six championship rings and tagged UCF in the post.
Scott Frost, who coached UCF to the unbeaten season and is now at Nebraska, recently said the national champion is the team that wins the College Football Playoff.
Comments