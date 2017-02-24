Local professor argues for NCAA to pay student athletes

If Richard Borghesi’s idea catches on, he is going to be a popular man on college football and basketball sidelines.
Borghesi, an associate professor of finance at the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee, has argued in two recently-published papers for some college athletes to be paid.
“It’s more of an issue of doing the right thing,” Borghesi said. “The revenues are growing so fast for college football and basketball, and it is becoming more and more of a disparity (between revenue and compensation). People are becoming more and more upset about it.”
Under the current structure, NCAA athletes are considered amateurs and can receive scholarships but no compensation. For many athletes, especially football players, their sport is a full-time job, and they bring in billions to the universities.
Borghesi is calling for the NCAA to mimic the NFL’s pay structure, where players receive 47 percent of league revenues, to create a salary structure for top basketball and football players. A star rating system would determine how much recruited players get paid.
“From 2003 to 2014, mean annual football revenue was $2.28 billion, so the player revenue portion totals $1.07 billion. Allocating 25 percent of this amount to freshman recruits means that $268 million is available for scholarships and salaries,” he writes in “Pay for Play: The Financial Value of NCAA Football Players.”
Using that pool of cash, a one star or two star ootball recruit would earn $21,000, three stars would earn $29,000, four stars would earn $361,000, and five-star recruits would earn $799,000. The basketball pay would follow a similar structure.
“The top salary figures in the two papers — $613,000 in basketball and $799,000 in football apply to a tiny fraction of players — only 20 or so in basketball and only 30 or so in football,” Borghesi said. “On average, rated recruits in basketball would earn an average of $134,000 and rated recruits in football approximately $66,000.”
Borghesi said he first became interested in this topic after reading a data set reporting the amount spent by public colleges on athletics. He was shocked to see that the not-for-profit NCAA had sold the television rights for the NCAA basketball tournament for $10.8 billion over 14 years.
“When you start talking about numbers in the billions and you are paying athletes next to nothing, it seems unfair,” Borghesi said.
Borghesi said paying athletes could have unintended consequences that are beyond the scope of his studies. The revenue from men’s college basketball and football usually funds all of the other sports teams as well, so paying football and basketball players could mean the funding for women’s sports and other less popular men’s sports gets slashed.
And while paying student athletes is a popular topic every year during football bowl games and March Madness, actually implementing a salary system could devestate many athletic programs, said University of Kentucky professor John R. Thelin.
“They will get hit right away with Title IX lawsuits because the first thing a good attorney will say is, ‘How can you pay these guys and not the women as athletes?’” Thelin said. “You are opening up all these programs to lawsuits.”
Thelin also said paying athletes could likely lead to colleges being stripped of their non-profit status, meaning they would have to start paying an array of taxes they are currently exempt from. He also said the billions of dollars raked in by the NCAA should not mislead fans — the average college athletic program is not flush with cash.
“The college sports financing model is very precarious,” Thelin said. “Everyone views those few top programs as their example, but there are only about 15 programs that run in the black year after year.”
But Borghesi’s goal isn’t to address every aspect of the issue. As a finance professor, he is providing some number crunching that he hopes will facilitate the conversation.
“I assume the NCAA would use (the studies) as a springboard,” Borghesi said. “They are a good starting point for them to have.”
