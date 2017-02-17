State College of Florida earn 12th victory with 4-2 win over Tallahassee Community College

Jaren Shelby and Tyler Romanik each drove in two runs, and pitcher Jackson Petreault threw six solid innings Friday as the State College of Florida baseball team defeated visiting Tallahassee Community College, 5-2.
Shelby was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run for SCF, which improved its record to 12-5. Romanik was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Petreault allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. It was Petreault’s first win of the season.
The same teams are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at State College of Florida.
