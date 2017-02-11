State College of Florida softball splits doubleheader against Indian River State College

Jessica Harney and Lindsay Hall hit home runs and the host State College of Florida softball team salvaged a split of Saturday’s doubleheader with an 11-10 victory over Indian River State College.
Harney was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including her second homer of the season. Lindsey Hall was 2-for-4, including the first homer of her collegiate career. Lexi Bettermann also had two hits.
Sammi Grat was the winning pitcher, improving her record to 5-1.
The Manatees (9-5) lost the first game, 9-1.
SCF is back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a doubleheader at Daytona State College.
baseball
SFC 4-2, ABAC 5-0: Vladimir Nunez (2-0) and Brock Bell combined on the shutout as State College of Florida salvaged a split of a doubleheader with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Bradenton. SCF won the second game 2-0 after falling 5-4 in the opener.
Nunez allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight in five innings. Bell earned his first save.
Jaren Shelby and Grant Horwitz drove in SCF’s runs in the fourth. Shelby finished 2 for 3.
In the opener, reliever Josh Bonynge (0-1) gave up a run in the top of the seventh in a tie game to take the loss. Starter Jordan Gubelmen left one out in the fifth with a 3-2 lead. Adam Imwaller hit a pair of triples for SCF (10-3), which next plays on the road at Broward College on Monday at 5 p.m.
