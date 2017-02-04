State College of Florida baseball sweeps doubleheader against Florida State College-Jacksonville

State College of Florida got strong pitching performances from Jordan Gubelman and Vladimir Nunez on Saturday to sweep a doubleheader against Florida State College at Jacksonville.
The Manatees (5-2) won the first game, 5-3, with Gubelman striking out six in five innings of two-hit ball. Keshawn Lynch was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs.
In the second game, a 3-1 win, Nunez allowed one run and struck out six in five innings. Tyler Romanik was 2-for-3 for SCF.
SCF next plays Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
