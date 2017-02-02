SCF baseball beats IRSC 6-1

Brendon Little got the win and pitched 5 2/3 innings as State College of Florida beat Indian River State College 6-1 in baseball action on Thursday.
Little struck out nine and walked one, giving up one hit and no earned runs.
Ruan Karstetter was three for three with a stolen base, and Austin James was two for four with two RBIs and a stolen base.
SCF’s next game is against Florida State College of Jacksonville.
Softball
UCF 3, SCF 0, first game; SCF 3, UCF 1, second game: Sammi Grat won her third game of the season as SCF (7-1) won the second game of a doubleheader against UCF on Thursday. Taylor Engman was one for four with an RBI, and Lindsey Hall was two for four with two RBIs.
SCF’s Lauren Stalvey (1-1) was the losing pitcher in the first game. Engman went one for three in that game.
SCF: Carlee Lucas was named the National Junior College Athletic Association National Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday. It was the second honor this week after she was named the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played through Jan. 29.
Lucas, a freshman right-handed pitcher from St. Petersburg, had a 3-0 record and a 0.00 ERA in three appearances during the voting period. In 17 innings, she allowed seven hits, one run (unearned) and only four walks while striking out 16 batters. She recorded complete-game victories over Florida State College at Jacksonville (shutout) and Richard Bland College. She also pitched five innings to notch the win over Palm Beach State.
The SCF Manatees will play their home opener at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 against St. Johns River State College.
