Flowers, Mack lead South Florida over UCF for school-record 10th victory

Quinton Flowers and Marlon Mack each ran for two touchdowns and South Florida scored at least 30 points for the 16th straight game in its 48-31 win over UCF on Saturday.
USF extended the nation’s longest active streak of 30-plus point games and tied school single-season records with four road wins and 10 wins overall.
After UCF (6-6, 4-4) took a 7-0 lead fewer than two minutes in, USF (10-2, 7-1) scored 24 points in a row and led the rest of the way. Mack scored on runs of 43 and 56 yards, Juwuan Brown returned a fumble 22 yards for a score and Brandon Behr kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 24-7 with 5:36 left in the half.
Mack had 155 yards rushing and Flowers added 152 — the fifth game this season that pair each had at least 100 yards rushing.
UCF’s Tre’Quan Smith had 183 yards receiving and two touchdowns — both career highs — including a 72-yard TD from receiver Tristan Payton on a reverse-pass.
Despite finishing with seven wins in conference, the Bulls will not be playing in next week’s conference championship game. Temple’s 37-10 win over East Carolina on Saturday night clinched the East Division title for the Owls.
Temple, which finished tied with USF at 7-1 but won the head-to-head tiebreaker, will face Navy for the AAC championship.
Both USF and UCF are headed to bowl games, which will be officially announced Sunday, Dec. 4 along with the College Football Playoff announcement.
Scoreboard
(1) Alabama 30, (16) Auburn 12
(2) Ohio St. 30, (3) Michigan 27, 2OT
(4) Clemson 56, S. Carolina 7
(5) Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17
(8) Penn St. 45, Michigan St. 12
(9) Colorado 27, (21) Utah 22
Kentucky 41, (11) Louisville 38
(12) USC 45, Notre Dame 27
(15) Florida St. 31, (13) Florida 13
(19) West Virginia 49, Iowa St. 19
Vanderbilt 45, (24) Tennessee 34
