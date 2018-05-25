Tribe19: Summer visits lined up for Florida State football targets

With high schools concluding their academic years soon, football recruits can map out their summer plans with camps and visits to various colleges looking to lock in their pledge.
Here's a look at summer plans for some Florida State #Tribe19 targets:
▪ Woodi Washington, a 4-star cornerback on 247 Sports' composite rankings, lists the Seminoles among teams he's visiting this summer. The rising senior from Oakland High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said he's visiting FSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, according to Rivals. On the Noles: "That's my dream school ... Obviously a lot of people want to go there and play, and I grew up watching (Jaguars defensive back) Jalen Ramsey," Washington told Rivals. "With him coming from Nashville and being one of the best they've ever had, obviously guys from up here want to follow in his footsteps." There's no set visit date to Tallahassee for Washington yet.
▪ Lance Wilhoite, a 4-star wide receiver from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, also broke down his summer plan for visits and to commit before the 2018 season starts, according to Rivals. The schools on his visit list include Auburn, Alabama, FSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee. Wilhoite told Rivals that his dad and himself talk with Taggart all the time. "I like his personality, he's laid back most of the time but knows when to turn it on in terms of intensity," Wilhoite told Rivals.
And another note concerning the 2020 recruiting class:
▪ Continuing their push into Georgia, the Noles offered Isaiah Dunson, a rising junior cornerback from Tucker (Ga.) High, according to a social media post Thursday evening. Dunson's offer is the third from a Power 5 school. The other two were from Louisville and South Carolina.
