Florida State center Ike Obiagu (12) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jae Hong Associated Press

Florida State University

He led the Florida State Seminoles in blocks as a freshman. Now he's transferring

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 17, 2018 12:58 PM

Florida State freshman Ikechukwu Obiagu announced via social media he's transferring schools.

Obiagu, a center on the Seminoles basketball team, said he's transferring to Seton Hall.

He led FSU with 71 blocks in 33 games last season.

A native of Nigeria, Obiagu is a 7-footer that aided FSU's defense en route to an Elite Eight appearance in last season's NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

The Seminoles lost to eventual national runner-up Michigan in that Elite Eight game.

"First of all, I want to thank the schools and coaches that recruited me," Obiagu said in a tweet. "But I've decided to further my education and basketball opportunities at Seton Hall University."

