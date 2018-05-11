Florida assistant said he guided this former FSU star to the NFL. Except, he didn't.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2016, file photo, Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) celebrate after sacking Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla. After not allowing 25 points or more during the regular season last year, No. 12 Florida State has allowed 30 or more in four of the past five games dating back to last year's bowl game. The Seminoles face another high-power offense on Saturday in North Carolina. Phelan M. Ebenhack Associated Press