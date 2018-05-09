Are they breakout players for the Seminoles and the Hurricanes? The NCAA thinks so

The NCAA recently unveiled its Atlantic Coast Conference breakout players for the upcoming 2018 college football season.
One player was listed for each team.
When it came to Florida State, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was picked.
Terry was a 4-star recruit from Turner County (Georgia) High and is a redshirt freshman this year.
"Terry has made an impression on new coach Willie Taggart," NCAA.com wrote on Terry's selection. "At 6-foot-4 and 197 pounds, he has shown quickness and had the advantage in many one-on-one matchups during practices. He should vie with Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate to see who emerges as the top receiver."
Terry had 40 catches for 1,187 yards and 19 touchdowns his senior year of high school in 2016. He garnered All-State selections in 2015 and 2016, and was rated the No. 32 wide receiver by 247Sports composite rankings.
Miami Hurricanes senior quarterback Malik Rosier was also selected as an ACC breakout player for 2018.
