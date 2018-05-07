These two football recruits set a commitment date. FSU is one of the finalists.

Two sought-after football recruits announced their intended commit dates recently.
Jeremiah Criddell and Sean Dollars, teammates at Rancho Cucamonga (California) before transferring to last year's national champions, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), in the offseason, said they will commit Sunday evening in Rancho Cucamonga in a social media post.
Florida State University is recruiting both players, who each listed the Seminoles as a finalist.
Dollars tweeted he's planning a visit to Southern Cal, FSU and Nevada this week.
Dollars is the No. 8-rated running back for the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Criddell, a four-star cornerback, is ranked ninth among defensive backs on 247 Sports.
FSU already has secured a cornerback commitment for the 2019 class.
Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach) High's Akeem Dent pledged to the Noles in July 2017.
In addition to Florida State, here are the finalists for the two teammates:
▪ Dollars has Oregon, Washington, USC, Georgia and Nevada in the mix with the Noles.
▪ Criddell has Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma and Notre Dame with FSU.
