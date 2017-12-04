Man arrested after brawl was caught on video at ACC Championship

More Videos 1:09 President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York Pause 1:08 Dancing to the blues at Bradenton Blues Festival 0:04 Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 2:42 Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:16 Damon Fowler and Matt Walker at Bradenton Blues Festival wrapup brunch 2:10 Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:00 World Rowing Federation president says a return to Sarasota will be considered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington

This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington