Man arrested after brawl was caught on video at ACC Championship

More Videos

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 1:09

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York

Pause
Dancing to the blues at Bradenton Blues Festival 1:08

Dancing to the blues at Bradenton Blues Festival

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Damon Fowler and Matt Walker at Bradenton Blues Festival wrapup brunch 2:16

Damon Fowler and Matt Walker at Bradenton Blues Festival wrapup brunch

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

World Rowing Federation president says a return to Sarasota will be considered 1:00

World Rowing Federation president says a return to Sarasota will be considered

  • Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

    This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington
This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Corey Washington

ACC

Man arrested after brawl was caught on video at ACC Championship

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 08:38 AM

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a brawl broke out in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during Saturday’s ACC Championship football game.

Reed Fletcher, 22, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records.

Clemson beat Miami in the game, 38-3.

Facebook user Corey Washington posted a video of the fight online Saturday. In the video, fans tumble across the blue stadium seats and several people get punched in the face. One man appears to have a bloody face by the end of the fight, and another looks like he’s being physically restrained from fighting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the video, bystanders remind the men that there are kids nearby. In the seats immediately behind where the man with the bloody face ends up, two people appear to be protecting and comforting a small child.

Fletcher was released at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, and his bond was $500, sheriff’s office records said.

He lives in Rogersville, Tenn., according to the sheriff’s office records.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 1:09

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York

Pause
Dancing to the blues at Bradenton Blues Festival 1:08

Dancing to the blues at Bradenton Blues Festival

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Damon Fowler and Matt Walker at Bradenton Blues Festival wrapup brunch 2:16

Damon Fowler and Matt Walker at Bradenton Blues Festival wrapup brunch

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

World Rowing Federation president says a return to Sarasota will be considered 1:00

World Rowing Federation president says a return to Sarasota will be considered

  • Fact Check: The Senate GOP Tax Plan

    A look at what's true and what's false in the G.O.P. Tax Plan that Senate Republicans and President Trump rushed to push through.

Fact Check: The Senate GOP Tax Plan

View More Video