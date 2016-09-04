Marauders fall to Fort Myers in FSL regular-season finale

Keaton Steele (8-11) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and Nick Anderson earned his 10th save to lead Fort Myers past Bradenton, 5-2, in the Florida State league regular-season finale for both teams on Sunday at Hammond Stadium.
Austin Coley started for Bradenton and allowed a run on three hits in four innings. Buddy Borden 91-6) took the loss for Bradenton, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in two innings of relief.
Daniel Kihle and A.J. Murray homered for for Fort Myers.
Bradenton (70-66, 32-36) opens the playoffs on Tuesday at St. Lucie, which won the second-half title. Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-three series are scheduled for Bradenton on Wednesday and Thursday. The Marauders went 12-6 against the Mets this season, including a 5-4 mark in the season’s second half.
Logan Ratledge hit an RBI double in the fifth and scored the Marauders’ second run.
Up next: The Marauders will send JT Brubaker (6-11, 4.44) to the mound. St. Lucie has not announced its starter. First pitch from Tradition Field in St. Lucie is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ... Live streaming audio will be available online at BradentonMarauders.com, via TuneIn, and on the MiLB First Pitch App.
Herald Staff Report
