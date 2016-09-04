NFL cutdown list

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Matt Barkley, C Taylor Boggs, CB Cariel Brooks, DT Red Bryant, WR Marquis Bundy, LB Donald Butler, S Chris Clemons, OT Rob Crisp, S Matthias Farley, WR Brittan Golden, CB Trevon Hartfield, WR Chris Hubert, G Antoine Mcclain, CB Harlan Miller, TE Ifeanyi Momah, RB Elijhaa Penny, OT Givens Price, LB Shaq Riddick, WR Jaxon Shipley, TE Hakeem Valles, RB Kerwynn Williams and CB Ronald Zamort Waived-injured LB Tristan Okpalaugo.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CBs Akeem King and DeMarcus Van Dyke on injured reserve. Reached an injury settlement with RB Brandon Wilds Waived-injured LB Tyler Starr. Placed CB Jalen Collins on the reserve-suspended list. Waived DT Joey Mbu, WR J.D. McKissic, S Sharrod Neasman, QB Matt Simms and TE D.J. Tialavea.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contracts of G Vladimir Ducasse, RB Justin Forsett and QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brennen Beyer, S Terrence Brooks, LB Arthur Brown, TE Daniel Brown, WR Jeremy Butler, OT Blaine Clausell, RB Stephen Houston, DE Kapron Lewis-Moore, LB Victor Ochi, LB Patrick Onwuasor, WR-RS Keenan Reynolds, C Matt Skura and CB Julian Wilson, Waived-injured CB Carrington Byndom. Placed WR-RS Michael Campanaro, WR Chris Matthews and G-T De’Ondre Wesley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Terminated the contracts of S Stevie Brown and DT Kyle Love. Waived CB Zack Sanchez; RBs Brandon Wegher and Jalen Simmons; WR Keyarris Garrett; TEs Eric Wallace, Marcus Lucas and Beau Sandland; G David Yankey, DEs Larry Webster and Arthur Miley; DTs Eric Crume and Robert Thomas; LB Brian Blechen, CB Lou Young and Ss Marcus Ball and Travell Dixon. Placed G Chris Scott on the reserve-suspended list and WR Kevin Norwood, LB Ben Jacobs and OT Jordan Rigsbee on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Pernell McPhee and WR Marquess Wilson on the PUP list. Terminated the contracts of TEs Tony Moeaki and Rob Housler; WR Marc Mariani; RB Jacquizz Rodgers; G Shelley Smith and OT Garry Williams. Waived QB David Fales; LB John Timu; WRs Daniel Braverman and B.J. Daniels; TE Ben Braunecker, CBs Taveze Calhoun, De
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Marcus Hardison on injured reserve. Terminated the contract of CB Chykie Brown. Placed LB Vontaze Burfict on the Reserve/Suspended list. Waived-injured WR Mario Alford. Waived FB Andrew Bonnet, DE Ryan Brown, HB Tra Carson, C Alex Cooper, DT David Dean, OT Aaron Epps, HB Bronson Hill, CB Darius Hillary, G Trey Hopkins, WR Jake Kumerow, TE Matt Lengel, CB Tony McRae, G Alex Redmond, WR Alonzo Russell, WR Rashaun Simonise, G Trip Thurman, OT John Weidenaar and QB Keith Wenning.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Britton Colquitt. Terminated the contract of WR Marlon Moore. Placed WR Josh Gordon and DL Armonty Bryant on the reserve-suspended list. Waived P Michael Palardy, DL Kenton Adeyemi, DL Chigbo Anunoby, DB Pierre Desir, RB Jahwan Edwards, DB Mikell Everette, OL Dan France, WR Taylor Gabriel, DB Charles Gaines, OL Garth Gerhart, TE Connor Hamlett, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Darius Jennings, OL Kaleb Johnson, OL Mike Matthews, LB Jason Neill, DB Eric Patterson, P Kasey Redfern and LB Justin Tuggle.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Derek Akunne, C Jake Brendel, DT Rodney Coe, CB Isaiah Frey, TE Rico Gathers, LB Brandon Hepburn, QB Jerrod Johnson, WR Andy Jones, LB Deon King, OT Ryan Mack, WR Vince Mayle, CB Deji Olatoye, DE Lawrence Okoye, DE Ryan Russell, G Boston Stiverson, WR Devin Street, TE Austin Traylor, K Matt Wile and OT Bryan Witzmann. Waived-injured DE Mike McAdoo. Placed RB Darren McFadden on the reserve-NFI list and DE DeMarcus Lawrence on the reserve-suspended list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Ronnie Hillman, DL Henry Melton and QB Mark Sanchez. Waived C Dillon Day, LB Vontarrius Dora, WR Mose Frazier, OT Lars Hanson, DE Lars Koht, LB Kyle Kragen, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, CB B.J. Lowery, S Ryan Murphy, OT Justin Murray, G Robert Myers Jr., G Aaron Neary, CB Taurean Nixon, LB Dwayne Norman, WR Kalif Raymond, LB Sadat Sulleyman, FB Juwan Thompson, CB John Tidwell and LB Eddie Yarbrough. Placed S Keo Shiloh on the reserve-suspended list.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Jace Billingsley, CB Alex Carter, WR Quinshad Davis, LB Jayson DiManche, TE Adam Fuehne, LB Zaviar Gooden, LB Khaseem Greene, C Gabe Ikard, S Isaiah Johnson, WR TJ Jones, WR Jay Lee, OT Luke Marquardt, OT Michael Ola, DT Caraun Reid, QB Jake Rudock, OL Brandon Thomas, DB Charles Washington, RB George Winn and DT Gabe Wright. Released C Lemuel Jeanpierre and CB Darrin Walls. Placed TE Andrew Quarless on the reserve-suspended list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Josh Sitton, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Sam Barrington, LB Carl Bradford, LB Beniquez Brown, CB Robertson Daniel, CB Warren Gatewood, LB Reggie Gilbert, LS Rick Lovato, G Lucas Patrick, TE Casey Pierce, DT Brian Price, RB Brandon Ross, FB Alstevis Squirewell, WR Herb Waters, S Jermaine Whitehead and QB Marquise Williams. Placed DT Tyler Kuder and OL Kyle Steuck on injured reserve. placed C Corey Linsley on the PUP list. Placed CB Demetri Goodson and DT Mike Pennel on the reserve-suspended list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DE J.J. Watt and OT Duane Brown from the PUP list. Waived-injured C Dalton Freeman and LB Tony Washington Jr. Released WR Cecil Shorts III and S Antonio Allen. Waived OT Jeff Adams, G Karim Barton, WR Quenton Bundrage, LB Reshard Cliett, TE Anthony Denham, DT Brandon Dunn, RB Kenny Hilliard, RB Akeem Hunt, DE Ufomba Kamalu, LB Eric Lee, OT Andrew McDonald, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB Robert Nelson, DE Dan Pettinato, LB Shakeel Rashad, G Chad Slade, TE Eric Tomlinson and WR Wendall Williams.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DE Sterling Bailey, LB Trevor Bates, S Alden Darby, CB Tay Glover-Wright, S Lee Hightower, S Stefan McClure, WR MeKale McKay, CB Christopher Milton, G Kitt O’Brien, LB Earl Okine, DT Kelcy Quarles, G Adam Redmond, WR Tevaun Smith, OT Mitchell Van Dyk and OT Jeremy Vujnovich. Released LB Nate Irving and RB Stevan Ridley. Placed CB Tevin Mitchel, LB Ron Thompson and G Hugh Thornton on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB Nick Marshall, LB Thurston Armbrister, DT Richard Ash, DT T.J. Barnes, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, TE Braedon Bowman, OL Kadeem Edwards, S Josh Evans, WR Shaq Evans, OT Rashod Hill, DE Tyrone Holmes, WR Rashad Lawrence, LB Sean Porter, G Pearce Slater, LB Jordan Tripp and WR Shane Wynn. Released WR Arrelious Benn, G Mackenzy Bernadeau, LB Ryan Davis and G Jacques McClendon. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve and CB Aaron Colvin on the reserve-suspended list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded CB Marcus Cooper to Arizona for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived LB Tyrell Adams, WR Da’Ron Brown, DB Deveron Carr, DB Jamell Fleming, OL Reid Fragel, WR Frankie Hammond Jr., QB Kevin Hogan, S Jeron Johnson, DL David King, LB Andy Mulumba, QB Aaron Murray, C Daniel Munyer, TE Brian Parker, OL Jarrod Pughsley, S Shak Randolph, RB Darrin Reaves, LB Terrance Smith, DL Jimmy Staten, OT Zach Sterup and DB Brock Vereen.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OT Isaiah Battle, DB Christian Bryant, LB Brandon Chubb, TE Justice Cunningham, DT Morgan Fox, DB Rohan Gaines, RB Aaron Green, WR Austin Hill, CB Michael Jordan, DB Jordan Kovacs, C Eric Kush, LB Cameron Lynch, RB Terrence Magee, WR Paul McRoberts, DB Marcus Roberson, DE Ian Seau, DB Jabriel Washington and WR Duke Williams. Terminated the contracts of LB Akeem Ayers and DT Cam Thomas. Placed OL Garrett Reynolds and OL Darrell Williams on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB James Burgess, DT Deandre Coleman, G Jamil Douglas, TE Thomas Duarte, QB Zac Dysert, S Shamiel Gary, LB Tyler Gray, S A.J. Hendy, OT Ulrick John, DT Chris Jones, DE Cleyon Laing, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Lafayette Pitts, DE Cedric Reed, WR Rashawn Scott and DE Jordan Williams. Released CB Chimdi Chekwa, LB James-Michael Johnson, TE Dominique Jones, RB Daniel Thomas and OT Sam Young. Placed CB Chris Culliver on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired QB Sam Bradford from Philadelphia for a 2017 first- and 2018 fourth-round draft pick. Released DT Kenrick Ellis. Waived G Willie Beavers, WR Moritz Bohringer, OT Carter Bykowski, TE Kyle Carter, G Isame Faciane, WR Isaac Fruechte, LB Jake Ganus, RB C.J. Ham, DT Toby Johnson, DE Zach Moore, DE Denzell Perine, RB Jhurell Pressley, DT Travis Raciti, FB Blake Renaud, CB Tre Roberson, QB Brad Sorensen, QB Joel Stave, LB Brandon Watts and DE Stephen Weatherly. Placed S Michael Griffin and CB Jabari Price on injured reserve. Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on the reserve-NFI list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Chris Barker, WR Aaron Dobson, RB Tyler Gaffney, DL Geneo Grissom, LB Rufus Johnson, DL Markus Kuhn, WR Keshawn Martin, DB Darryl Roberts, DB Vinnie Sunseri, DL Joe Vellano, WR DeAndre Carter, OL Jon Halapio, WR Chris Harper, RB Joey Iosefa, LB Kevin Snyder, DL Woodrow Hamilton, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Cre’von LeBlanc, WR Devin Lucien and TE Bryce Williams.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Michael Hoomanawanui, OL Khalif Barnes and DE Chris McCain on injured reserve. Released K Connor Barth. Waived DT Bobby Richardson; DEs Darryl Tapp, Davis Tull and C.J. Wilson; LB Jeff Schoettmer; FB Austin Johnson; WRs Jake Lampman and Jordan Williams-Lambert; OL Jack Allen, Joseph Cheek, John Fullington, Marcus Henry, Tony Hills, and Tyrus Thompson; TE Garrett Griffin and DBs Brian Dixon and Trae Elston.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed K Josh Brown on the reserve-suspended list. Terminated the contracts of OL Adam Gettis and DT Jermelle Cudjo. Waived-injured TE Ryan Malleck and OL Emmett Cleary and Jake Rodgers. Waived QB Logan Thomas, WR Geremy Davis, WR Darius Powe, WR Anthony Dable, OL Dillon Farrell, OL Ryan Seymour, DT Louis Nix, DE Stansly Maponga, LB Brad Bars, LB Ishaq Williams, CB Leon McFadden, CB Michael Hunter, CB Donte Deayon, S Justin Currie and S Andrew Adams.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Jeremy Ross and RB Antone Smith. Waived TE Jace Amaro, DL Tarow Barney, LB Freddie Bishop, FB Tommy Bohanon, LB Taiwan Jones, CB Bryson Keeton, G Mike Liedtke, S Doug Middleton, CB Darryl Morris, DL Claude Pelon, TE Wes Sexton, CB Kevin Short, TE Zach Sudfeld, WR Kenbrell Thompkins, G Craig Watts and WR Chandler Worthy. Waived-injured LB Trevor Reilly and CB Dee Milliner. Placed DL Sheldon Richardson to the reserve-suspended list.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed FB Marcel Reece on the reserve-suspended List. Acquired a 2017 conditional draft pick from Seattle for S Dewey McDonald. Waived RB George Atkinson III, G Mitch Bee, WR K.J. Brent, CB Kenneth Durden, WR Marvin Hall, DL Drew Iddings, DL Branden Jackson, G Denver Kirkland, DT Derrick Lott, LB John Lotulelei, TE Jake McGee, WR Jaydon Mickens, TE Ryan O’Malley, G Oni Omoile, CB Neiko Thorpe, LB Korey Toomer, DE Greg Townsend Jr. and LB Kyrie Wilson. Waived-injured LB Neiron Ball and LB-DE James Cowser.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, LB Don Cherry, S Blake Countess, DT Bruce Gaston, LB Quentin Gause, LB Najee Goode, G Darrell Greene, WR Marcus Johnson, C-G Barrett Jones, WR Cayleb Jones, RB Byron Marshall, TE M.J. McFarland, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O’Neal, TE Chris Pantale, K Cody Parkey, S Ed Reynolds, CB JaCorey Shepherd, DT Aziz Shittu, LB Myke Tavarres and WR David Watford.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired CB Justin Gilbert from Cleveland for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick. Waived-injured TE Paul Lang. Placed RB Le’Veon Bell on the reserve-suspended list. Released WRs Demarcus Ayers, Cobi Hamilton and Marcus Tucker; RBs Brandon Brown-Dukes and Cameron Stingily; OL Shahbaz Ahmed, Antoine Everett, Matt Feiler and Wade Hansen; CBs Montell Garner, Doran Grant, Al-Hajj Shabazz and Donald Washington; DL Lavon Hooks, Caushaud Lyons and Johnny Maxey; LBs Travis Feeney, Steven Johnson and Jermauria Rasco; QB Bryn Renner and S Ray Vinopal.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Waived-injured WR Rasheed Bailey and LB Shaq Petteway. Waived QB Mike Bercovici, OT Brett Boyko, CB Richard Crawford, LB Ben Gardner, RB Gus Johnson, DT Kamal Johnson, G-T Marcel Jones, S Adrian McDonald, DT Chuka Ndulue, WR-KR Deandre Reaves, LB James Ross, CB Larry Scott, TE Tim Semisch, FB Chris Swain, G Vi Teofilo, LB James Vaughters, TE Matt Weiser WR Dom Williams and CB Trevor Williams. Placed DT Damion Square on the reserve-suspended list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR DeAndre Smelter. Placed LB Aaron Lynch on the reserve-suspended list. Acquired WR Rod Streater and an undisclosed draft pick from Kansas City for an undisclosed draft pick. Traded S L.J. McCray to Seattle for an undisclosed draft pick. Released WR Dres Anderson, OL Alex Balducci, WR Devon Cajuste, DL Demetrius Cherry, OL Fahn Cooper, QB Jeff Driskel, TE Je’Ron Hamm, RB DuJuan Harris, CB Prince Charles Iworah, OL Colin Kelly, LB Corey Lemonier, DL B.J. McBryde, OL Norman Price, LB Marcus Rush, LB Shayne Skov, NT Garrison Smith, RB Kelvin Taylor and WRs Bryce Treggs, Ryan Whalen and DeAndrew White.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Terminated the contracts of G Jahri Evans and FB Will Tukuafu. Waived DT Brandin Bryant, TE Clayton Echard, QB Jake Heaps, LB Steve Longa, WR Douglas McNeil III, WR E.Z. Nwachukwu, WR Kasen Williams, RB Troymaine Pope, G-C Will Pericak, WR Antwan Goodley, DE Tylor Harris, S Keenan Lambert, WR Kenny Lawler, LB Kache Palacio, DE Ryan Robinson, CB Tye Smith and DT Tani Tupou. Waived-injured DT Jordan Hill, TE Joe Sommers, CB Marcus Burley, LB Eric Pinkins and OT Terry Poole. Waived RB George Farmer, DB Trovon Reed, WR Kevin Smith and DT Sealver Siliga from injured reserve-injury settlement.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Josh Allen, LB Mich Awe, RB Peyton Barber, DE Kourtnei Brown, CB Javien Elliot, DT A.J. Francis, LB Jeremiah George, C Ben Gottschalk, RB Russell Hansbrough, S Isaiah Johnson, OT Kyler Kerbyson, LB Josh Keyes, WR Jonathan Krause, WR Freddie Martino, S Kimario McFadden, OL Kelvin Palmer, LB Luke Rhodes and TE Danny Vitale. Released DT Cliff Matthews. Waived-injured WR Kenny Bell, TE Kivon Cartwright and WR Bernard Reedy.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DL Cullen Jenkins, OL Josh LeRibeus, TE Logan Paulsen and NT Jerrell Powe. Waived RB Mack Brown, CB Lloyd Carrington, OT Takoby Cofield, DE Corey Crawford, LB Carlos Fields, WR Maurice Harris, DE Matt Ioannidis, TE Marcel Jensen, G Nila Kasitati, FB Joe Kerridge, S Geno Matias-Smith, OL Vinston Painter, WR Kendal Thompson, WR T.J. Thorpe, LB Lynden Trail, LB Mike Wakefield and OT Isaiah Williams. Waived-injured CB Mariel Cooper.
Comments