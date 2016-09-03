Joe Nathan returns to Giants nearly 13 years after trade

Nearly 13 years after he was traded away, Joe Nathan is back with the Giants.
San Francisco promoted the 41-year-old right-hander from Double-A Richmond before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Nathan was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in 1995 and began his career as a starter before moving to the bullpen. But after struggling in the 2003 playoffs, Nathan was dealt along with left-hander Francisco Liriano to Minnesota for catcher A.J. Pierzynski.
It turned out to a one-sided deal, as Nathan became one of the top closers in the game with 377 saves and six All-Star selections with Minnesota, Texas and Detroit. But he has appeared in only four major league games the past two seasons after a second Tommy John surgery.
Manager Bruce Bochy says the playoff contenders plan to use Nathan in the sixth and seventh innings.
Comments