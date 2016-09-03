Solarte's homer helps last-place Padres edge Dodgers 4-2

Yangervis Solarte hit a tie-breaking home run leading off the eighth inning, helping the last-place San Diego Padres edge the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday night.
The Dodgers' lead in the NL West remained at two games over the San Francisco Giants, who lost to the Cubs.
Brad Hand (4-3) got the victory, allowing one hit and striking out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Solarte hit his career-high-tying 14th homer on a 1-1 pitch from Adam Liberatore (2-2) leading off the eighth. Pinch-hitter Brett Wallace hit a bloop single over the third baseman's head with two outs, scoring Alex Dickerson, who walked, for a 4-2 lead.
The Padres twice rallied in the game, including in the sixth on Derek Norris' two-run double that gave them a 2-1 lead. It was his first RBIs since Aug. 2.
Joc Pederson drove in both Dodgers' runs. His RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead in the fourth and his 19th homer tied the game 2-all in the sixth. They had 13 hits and stranded 11 runners.
Yasiel Puig rejoined Los Angeles after a month-long demotion to the minors. He went 2 for 4, including a two-out single in the fifth. Puig grounded out with the bases loaded in the third. He singled and took second on a throwing error in the seventh, but the Dodgers ended the inning with consecutive strikeouts.
Padres starter Clayton Richard allowed one run and nine hits in five innings, struck out four and walked one.
Julio Urias made his 13th and possibly last start of the season for the Dodgers. The left-hander gave up three runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked one. The club has instituted an innings restriction on the 20-year-old Mexican rookie.
SLUMPING SEAGER
Dodgers SS Corey Seager was hitless in four at-bats, with a walk and a strikeout, extending his offensive slump to 0 for 19 — his longest drought of the season.
HELP ARRIVES
The Padres reinstated INF-OF Alexi Amarista from the 15-day DL and recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
"We just needed a little bit more depth," Padres manager Andy Green said. "In September, the calendar turns over, and you're looking at other rosters with 30 plus guys on it, and you're barely at 26, 27."
Amarista (left hamstring strain) hit .280 with two doubles and nine RBI in 49 games before being sidelined on Aug. 2. Campos joins the Padres for the fifth time this season, and first since being demoted on Aug. 16.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres: OF John Jay took batting practice and was set to begin a three-game rehab assignment at Class-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday. He's expected to rejoin the team next week. ... RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation), out since April, was expected Friday night for two days of workouts with the team. ... 2B Jemile Weeks, out since May with hamstring issues, received a cortisone shot Thursday but continues to struggle to get back to 100 percent. "It's looking less and less likely he's going to play for us before the year is out," Green said.
Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to pitch in a minor league rehab game at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday. He'll throw three innings or around 50 pitches, with LHP Brett Anderson to follow. Anderson is on the DL with a finger blister. Kershaw has been sidelined for more than two months with a herniated disk in his back. ... Recalled C-INF Austin Barnes, RHP Josh Fields and Puig from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and reinstated RHP Louis Coleman and Josh Ravin from the 15-day DL.
UP NEXT
Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (7-7, 5.84 ERA) is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season. Perdomo threw the Padres' first complete game of 2016 in his last start holding Miami to one run and six hits in a 3-1 victory.
Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (10-3, 2.09) makes his second start with the team after it was moved back because of tenderness on a blister. He threw six scoreless innings in his debut.
Comments