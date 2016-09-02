Syracuse rolls past Colgate with 33-7 win

Syracuse christened the Dino Babers era of racetrack football by sprinting away from Colgate 33-7 in the season-opener for both teams Friday night.
Babers' brand of no-huddle, push-the-pace mayhem that he brought over from his two seasons as head coach of Bowling Green translated well to the Dome turf. Eric Dungey completed 34-of-40 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns and Ervin Phillips snagged 14 passes to tie the school single-game record set by Art Monk in 1977. Amba Etta-Tawo grabbed 12 balls for 210 yards.
The Orange zipped off 33 straight points after FCS Colgate, defending Patriot League champion, scored the game's first points on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jake Melville to Owen Rockett with nine minutes left in the first.
But Dungey was on fire from the start. He tied the game on a 43-yard strike to Etta-Tawo to cap a 79-yard, 6-play scoring drive just 1 minute 45 seconds later. Syracuse freshman running back Moe Neal ignited the rout 2:31 into the second quarter, taking his first college carry 49 yards for a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
SYRACUSE: Give the entertaining Orange offense credit. For the most part it was crisp and executed as advertised. But there's still some fine-tuning to do - especially in the ground game and punching it across in the red zone - and Syracuse can't rely on a quick pace alone to get the job done against better foes.
COLGATE: Despite the final score, overmatched Colgate showed itself to be a talented and poised club with a lot of good pieces. The Patriot League will have its hands full with this team.
UP NEXT
SYRACUSE: The Orange opens ACC play Sept. 9 by hosting Louisville in both the first real test of the Babers era and a measure of fans' early optimism about his ability to turn around this program.
COLGATE: The Raiders get a week to regroup before a contest at Yale on Sept. 17, Colgate's second of three straight road games to open the campaign. Taking a 2-1 mark out of that stretch would really catapult the Raiders into the heart of their season.
