Lakewood Ranch should dominate Bayshore

Bayshore (0-1) at Lakewood Ranch (0-1)
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Online: none
The scoop: After getting trounced by Tampa Jesuit last week, Lakewood Ranch should get its first victory against a Bayshore team that will be struggling all season. The Mustangs took care of Bayshore last year 40-0 after a 33-point loss to Jesuit. Look for junior quarterback Justin Curtis to continue his growth, and Jay Turner to get the running game on track. The Bruins managed 36 yards from scrimmage in 36-0 loss to Braden River and were a minus 17 in rushing. This one could be similar with Bayshore going through growing pains under a new coach.
Prediction: Lakewood Ranch 40, Bayshore 7
