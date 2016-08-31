Rain cancels Marauders’ regular-season home finale

The regular-season home finale for the Bradenton Marauders was cancelled Wednesday due to heavy rain.
The game will not be made up. While the Marauders, the first-half champions, have been eliminated from the second half division race, the cancellation may haunt Jupiter, which is a half game behind St. Lucie in the South standings with four games to play. Jupiter and St. Lucie wrap up the season against each other.
Bradenton wraps up its regular season with a four-game set at Fort Myers.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game may be exchanged for a ticket to the Marauders’ home playoff game on Sept. 7 or any subsequent home playoff game this season. Bradenton will play at the second-half champion on Tuesday before playing Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 at home.
Up next: Bradenton sends Jon Brubaker (6-11, 4.51) to the mound to face Fort Myers’ Cody Stashek (10-5, 2.89) in the opener of the four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Herald Staff report
